An armed gunman — a stranger — enters the facility and begins claiming victims as his own. Although this event wasn't real, 50 first responders from several local emergency teams were placed in an active shooter simulation Thursday at American Eagle, 1301 N. Davis Ave., Ottawa, as if it were. Adam Weingartner, Ottawa's assistant chief of police, said it's the second time the agencies have come together to participate in a full-scale exercise such as this, complete with a simulated shooter, 911 call and dispatcher, victims and employees reacting to the chaotic situation...