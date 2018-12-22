Eufemia Steierl, 47, passed away December 18, 2018, at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on July 6, 1971, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Michael and Kyoung Alonzo.

Eufemia loved her family and God above all others. She spent most of her days helping raise and care for her four grandchildren. She was an avid fan of the Kansas Jayhawks.

She is survived by: her parents; her husband, William; her children, Brennan, Meghan, Mitchell, and Michael; her grandchildren, Carter, Emerie, Aria, and Henry; and her sister, Jackie.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Friday, December 28, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to and left in care of the funeral home.

