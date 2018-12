FRUITA, Colo. - James E. Hawk, 42, formerly of Newton, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Graveside services 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 27, Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

James Hawk

FRUITA, Colo. - James E. Hawk, 42, formerly of Newton, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Graveside services 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 27, Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.