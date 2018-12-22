DENVER, Colo. - Tony Collins, 59, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018, at The Denver Hospice in Denver, Colorado. He was born November 3, 1959, in Elkhart, Kansas the son of LeRoy K. and Bronislawa Kulpanis Collins.

Tony Collins

Tony graduated from Hugoton High School with the Class of 1978. He attended Pratt Community College. He worked as a forklift mechanic with the Safeway Distribution Center in Denver for 29 years.

He enjoyed writing, fishing and all things collectable.

Tony is survived by: his son, Dustin Collins of Denver, Colorado; his sister, Sharon Concannon of Hugoton, Kansas; and his Safeway family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Collins.

A graveside service will be held at Hugoton Cemetery on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Father Khoi Nuygen officiating.

The family requests memorials be given to Pheasant Heaven Charites, Inc. and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com