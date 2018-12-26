Harold D. Fast, of Hutchinson, went to his heavenly home on December 23, 2018, at Hospice House of Reno County, in Hutchinson, Kansas. Harold was born July 4, 1942, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of E. S. 'Bill' Past and Beulah Sturgeon Fast. He graduated from Buhler High School in 1960.

Harold D. Fast

After completing one year at Hutchinson Junior College, he joined the U. S. Navy, where he served during the Vietnam era. He served 4 years, 1962-1966. After leaving the Navy he worked as a Union construction plumber and pipefitter until his retirement in 1998.

Harold was an active member of the community; he was a member of First Baptist Church, American Legion Post 68, Plumbers and Fitters Local 441, Family Campers and RVers, Sunflower Ramblers camping chapter and Elmdale Senior Center.

Harold and Wilma A. Layman were married on October 24, 1964, in Hutchinson, Kansas. They happily enjoyed 54 years of marriage.

He is survived by: his wife, Wilma; two sons, Brian (Amber), Ottawa, Kansas, Randy (Karla), Paola, Kansas; three brothers, Larry (Rosa) and Phil (Wilma) of Hutchinson, and Bill (Pam) of Buhler; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; one brother, Bob; one sister, MaryAnn; and one infant grandson.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 27, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present to receive friends from 6"8 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main Street, Hutchinson, Kansas with the Reverend Jim Autry officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Veteran's Cemetery, 1200 N. College Street, Winfield, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Hospice House of Reno County and left in care of the funeral home.

