CLAFLIN - Herbert A. Hoff, died December 24, 2018. Born January 16, 1937, to Herbert W. and Rose Marie Hoff. Preceded by wives, Rhoda and Jane Hoff. Survivors include: daughter, Kim Traum; siblings, Steve Hoff, Annette Bourne, and Dolores Hoff. Vigil/Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin.

Herbert A. Hoff

