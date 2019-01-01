ARLINGTON - Donald D. Meier, 82, passed away on December 30, 2018, at his home in Arlington, KS. He was born August 27, 1936, in Lincoln, KS, the son of Oscar and Frona (Kasiska) Meier.

Donald D. Meier

ARLINGTON - Donald D. Meier, 82, passed away on December 30, 2018, at his home in Arlington, KS. He was born August 27, 1936, in Lincoln, KS, the son of Oscar and Frona (Kasiska) Meier.

Don married Marilyn Shultz on January 14, 1966 in Lindsborg, KS.

He worked at Jacksons Ice Cream where he retired after 23 years. Don attended Arlington Presbyterian Church and Abbyville Community Church.

Survivors include: his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Rhonda (Darren) Schaffter, Pam (Dave) Nisly, and Kathy (James) Watkins; grandchildren, Alexa Schaffter, Erica (Jerrod) Inslee, Devany (Nate) Hargitt, Gunner Schaffter, Ryan (Becca) Watkins, Garrett Watkins, Blake Watkins, Olivia (Garrett) Askren, Erin Nisly and Abigail Nisly; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Hudson, Thaddeus, Gideon, Estelle, and Avery; sisters, Evelyn Bickel and Wanda Miller; brothers, Gerald, Larry, Delbert, Harold, and Steve Meier.

Proceeding him in death are: his parents; and brothers, Lyle and Marvin Meier.

Don loved his family greatly and will be missed by his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Abbyville Community Church, 201 W Ave G, Abbyville, KS.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Rivercross Hospice or Reno County Cancer Association in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson.

Condolences may be left online at www.hutchinsonfc.com

