Wayne Ott

NEWTON - Wayne Ott, 92, of Newton, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 5, 2019, at Harry Hynes Hospice Home in Wichita. He was born July 9, 1926, the son of Fred and Ida Ott.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Esther; his parents; one brother; and four sisters.

Wayne is survived by: his children, Tom and wife Sherry Ott of Kansas City, Missouri, Vicky and husband Dean Tatum of Newton and Larry and wife Renee Ott of Newton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

There will be a private burial for immediate family Saturday morning, January 12, 2019, followed by a fellowship gathering receiving family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Newton Bible Church.