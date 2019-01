Ness City -- Verla Jean Edwards, 96, died January 9, 2019 in Ness City. She was born on March 12, 1922 in Ransom to Jesse and Nelle (Giddings) Dieffenbach.

Verla Edwards

Funeral on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., at the United Methodist Church, in Ness City. Visitation on January 13, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.