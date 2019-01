ULYSSES -- Melba Marie Forsythe, age 99, of Claremore, Oklahoma, and formerly of Ulysses, Kansas, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Emerald Nursing Home in Claremore, Oklahoma. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, Kansas.

