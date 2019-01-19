NAPLES, Fla. - Della P. Barrientos, formerly a resident of Lyons, Kansas for over fifty years, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida. She had been living at the Carlisle Naples Independent Living community for the past five years.

Della Penelope Barrientos

The Celebration of Della's Life will be held at First Baptist Church, Lyons, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10 o'clock a.m.

A full obituary will be published prior to the service date. Arrangements are being handled by Birzer Funeral Home of Lyons.