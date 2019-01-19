BALLWIN, MO - Jill Sharkey Cunetto, 61, died January 8, 2019, from cancer.

Jill Sharkey Cunetto

BALLWIN, MO - Jill Sharkey Cunetto, 61, died January 8, 2019, from cancer.

Born Jill Renee Schwartz, April 18, 1957, to Gene and June Schwartz of South Hutchinson, she was a 1975 graduate of Nickerson High School. She attended Hutchinson Community College and Kansas State University. Nearly 40 years with AT&T.

Survivors: husband, Jack Cunetto; daughters, Alison Sharkey (fiancée Michael Carroll) all of Ballwin, MO, Caitlin Sharkey (partner Chris Cesca), Macomb,Ill.; Jack's daughter, Angela Cunetto; grandson, Chase; mother, June Schwartz, South Hutchinson; sister, Cindy (Michael) Johnston, Wichita; nieces, Regan Johnston, Phoenix, and Erin Johnston, Prairie Village. Preceded in death by her father, Gene Schwartz, and former husband, Curt Sharkey.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society; Alzheimer's Association; or any animal humane society.

Celebration of life and burial to occur at a later date.

