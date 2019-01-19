Patricia (Patty) Templer Hart, of Hutchinson, formerly of Lawrence, beloved mother, passionate educator, and treasured friend passed away in Buhler, Kansas on January 16, 2019.

Patty was born on April 1, 1943, in Larned, Kansas, to Alice Lucille Robbins and W.W. Templer. She grew up in Leoti, Kansas and graduated with honors from Wichita County High School in 1961. Patty attended Kansas State University, where she was a member of the K-State cheer team and Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She graduated from K-State in 1965 with a degree in secondary education (French).

Patty married Jerry Hart in 1965. She and Jerry had three children, Derek H. Hart of Lawrence, Kansas, Heather Hart Motzny (David) of Cypress, Texas, and Dr. Geri Kay Hart (Stacey) of Hutchinson, Kansas. Patty spent many happy years taking care of her family and teaching private French lessons in her home.

Patty decided to go back to work in the mid-1970's. Her first assignment was working as a substitute teacher in a classroom with students with disabilities. She was told that these students did not have a regular teacher, so she decided to go back to school so that she could be their teacher. After working for a few years as a special education teacher, Patty decided that she would like to have a greater impact, so she again went back to school to pursue a position as a special education administrator. At the time of her retirement, she was serving as the director of the Northeast Kansas Educational Service Center in Lecompton, Kansas.

Survivors, in addition to her children, include: brother, William Templer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; nephew, Ryan Templer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and grandchildren, Remy and Roman Kulick-Hart of Hutchinson, Kansas, Madelaine and Mackenzie Motzny of Cypress, Texas and Lauren Swender of El Dorado, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Nathan Templer.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 946 Vermont St., Lawrence, with the Reverend Tyler Kaufmann officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Kansas Special Olympics, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

