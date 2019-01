LARNED - Joan Rainbolt, 90, died January 28, 2019. Born January 23, 1929, to Ellis and Sarah Flick. Married James Rainbolt September 24, 1950. Survivors: three sons, Randy, Gary, and Kale Rainbolt, all of Larned. Funeral 10 a.m. Friday, United Methodist Church Larned. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

LARNED - Joan Rainbolt, 90, died January 28, 2019. Born January 23, 1929, to Ellis and Sarah Flick. Married James Rainbolt September 24, 1950. Survivors: three sons, Randy, Gary, and Kale Rainbolt, all of Larned. Funeral 10 a.m. Friday, United Methodist Church Larned. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.