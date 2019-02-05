McPherson -- Gloria Burch, 80, of McPherson died Sun. at McPherson Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 1pm at the Glidden-Ediger Chapel in McPherson. Memorials are to Y.M.C.A Scholarship for Kids or Friends of Maxwell and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid St., McPherson, Ks. 67460.

