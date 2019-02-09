Carl M. 'Moose' Nestler

Carl Milton 'Moose' Nestler, 85, of Hutchinson, died February 1, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born July 17, 1933, in Atchison, KS, the son of Carl G. and Lenna O. (Adair) Nestler. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ray and Fran Faubion.

Carl graduated from Atchison High School in 1951 and Kansas State University in 1955. He was active in the R.O.T.C. program at Kansas State and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army upon graduation. On June 12, 1955, he married Elinor Ann Faubion in Hutchinson.

During the next 22 years, Carl served the U.S. Army in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and the United States. He retired in 1977 as a Lieutenant Colonel, at which time he moved his family to Hutchinson where he worked as Personnel Director for Western Food Products and then as Personnel Manager for Lowen Corporation, where he retired in 1991.

Survivors include: his wife, Elinor; sons, Greg Nestler (Lisa), Prairie Village and David Nestler (Julie), Salem, SC; grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Matthew, and Sara; brothers, Bob Nestler (Miriam), Topeka, and Marvin Nestler, Overland Park; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 3410 N. Plum, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. A reception will be held at Prairie Dunes Country Club, 4812 E. 30th Ave., following the service.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, Reno County Veteran's Memorial, or donor's choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

