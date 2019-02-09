KANSAS CITY, MO - Cheryl Joyce (Phillips) Hainkel, 68, of Kansas City North, MO, went home peacefully on February 4, 2019, next to her loving husband.

Cheryl Joyce Hainkel

KANSAS CITY, MO - Cheryl Joyce (Phillips) Hainkel, 68, of Kansas City North, MO, went home peacefully on February 4, 2019, next to her loving husband.

She was born to Don and Doris Phillips on March 31, 1950, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She attended Nickerson High School, Hutchinson Community College, and Southwestern College graduating in 1972. Cheryl was employed by the Social Security Administration rising to the position of Claims Representative. She retired in 2015 after 40 years with the agency.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Phillips and a niece, Shania.

Survivors include: her husband of 34 years, TJ Hainkel; father, Don Phillips; sister, Bev Baker; a nephew, Michael Bradford; niece, Sarah Meinehart; and three great nephews, Darrel, Dylan, and Branden. Also survived by two stepchildren.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday February 16, 2019, at Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home.

The family requests no flowers, but donations may be made to the VFW National Home for Children (3573 S Waverly Rd. Eaton Rapids MI 48827)

Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com

Arrangements by D. W. Newcomer's Sons White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419.