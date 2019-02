McPherson -- Elenor K. Clark, 105, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 2:49 p.m., Friday, February 8th, 2019 peacefully, at Cedars House. Arrangements are pending with Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home in McPherson.

Elenor K. Clark

