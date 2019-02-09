WICHITA - Norman Laurence Halstead, born August 2, 1929, to Laurence and Esther Halstead in Detroit, Michigan, Norman Halstead enjoyed a long life in Wichita.

Norman Laurence Halstead

WICHITA - Norman Laurence Halstead, born August 2, 1929, to Laurence and Esther Halstead in Detroit, Michigan, Norman Halstead enjoyed a long life in Wichita.

He worked at St. Joseph's Hospital (now Via Christi) for three decades, and then, upon retirement, at Yost Auto Service. He was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict. He passed into the next life on January 15, 2019, at Via Christi Village. He was preceded in death by: his wife of 62 years, Helen; his sister, Phyllis Halstead Flint; and his parents. He is survived by: two nieces, three nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, Feb. 15, 6-8 pm, Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, Wichita. Memorial service, Saturday, Feb. 16, 1:30 p.m. at Broadway Mortuary. Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to: Northside Bible Chapel, 4510 East 61st, St. N, Kechi, KS 67067 or Immanuel Mission (a Christian Navajo school), P.O Box 1080, Teec Nos Pos, AZ 86514. Complete obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com

