MCPHERSON - Michael Camden, 72, died, January 6, 2020. Survivors: children, William of McPherson and Stacey Baker of Pawhuska, OK; sisters, Norma Miller of McPherson and Pat Seidel of Topeka. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Stockham Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m., Monday, at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Ft. Gibson, OK. Memorials: McPherson County Food Bank.

Michael Camden

