HAVEN - Dean Wilbur Fahrbach, 101, met his Savior January 8, 2020, at Haven House. He was born November 24, 1918, in Navarre, the son of Carl G. and Lena M. (Vesart) Fahrbach. Carl had immigrated to this country from Germany and made his way to Berryton, where he met and married Lena. They moved to Navarre, where they owned and operated a local grocery store in addition to farming.

Dean W. Fahrbach

Dean graduated summa cum laude from Dickinson County High School. He started in the banking industry in 1940, working in Durham, Hope, Sylvia, and finally Haven, where he became president and owner of Haven State Bank, retiring in 1982. Dean continued to serve on the bank board until 2010, his career spanning 70 years.

Dean served as Chairman of the State Banking Commission, was active in Lions Club, Haven Industries, and Haven United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed woodcarving and golf.

On July 14, 1946, Dean married Loris G. Seager in Navarre. She died March 28, 1990. He then married Betty Breitenbach and their marriage lasted 18 years until her death in 2011.

Dean is survived by: son, Michael Fahrbach (Cheri), Haven; grandchildren, Thomas Fahrbach (Marissa), Boulder, CO, Joseph Fahrbach (Lori), Houston, TX, William Fahrbach, San Diego, CA, Julia Fahrbach, Torrance, CA; great-grandchildren, Adeline, Benson, Anna, and Dean Fahrbach; step grandchildren, Tyler Heim, Arlington, TX, Ryan Heim (Paige), Hutchinson; step great-grandchildren, Penelope and Ryan Heim Jr.; sister, Betty Frigon (Bernie), Scottsdale, AZ; Timm's partner, Steve DeLaHaya, San Antonio, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Timothy 'Timm' Fahrbach; brothers, George, Phillip, Paul, Fred, Carl Jr., Wayne; sisters, Dorothy Fahrbach, Helen Hatfield, Mildred Shank, and Lucille Wallerstedt.

Cremation has taken place. Rosary will be 9 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple St., South Hutchinson. Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Fathers Charles Seiwert and Ned Blick officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Haven House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

