Great Bend -- John W. 'JW' Jaco, Jr., 62, passed away on January 8, 2020, at his home in Great Bend. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Reverend Josh Leu and Pastor Don Paden. Bryant Funeral Home.

John W. 'JW' Jaco, Jr.

Great Bend -- John W. 'JW' Jaco, Jr., 62, passed away on January 8, 2020, at his home in Great Bend. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Reverend Josh Leu and Pastor Don Paden. Bryant Funeral Home.