The definition of a good series is a show that compels people to come back episode after episode. Whether the story is true, based on a true story or complete fantasy, great characters and topics feed into the binge manner in which we consume entertainment. Here are a few series-based podcasts to listen to if you’re looking for a new story to get into.

The Phenomenon

The Phenomenon podcast is based on the novel by R.K. Katic in which a supernatural threat drives mankind to the point of extinction, as survivors struggle to endure in a world with three rules. The three rules are: Do not look outside, do not look at the sky and do not make noise. Each episode features various characters coming together to survive, and takes place across various locations and vantage points.

Find it: https://www.phenomenonpod.com/

Surviving Y2K

Twenty years ago, the world braced for disaster as the calendar was set to change to the year 2000. Despite the hysteria, nothing happened and no computer bug threatened our way of life. Host Dan Taberski takes a look back at the turn of the new millennium and the people who were on the front lines of the hysteria. From computer coders, to conspiracy theorists to true believers, Taberski interviews people who were facing their own version of the apocalypse.

Find it: https://www.headlongpodcast.com/

Wolverine: The Long Night

Marvel made its scripted podcast debut in 2018 with the Wolverine: The Long Night. A murder mystery involving the clawed mutant, the first season follows a strong of mysterious deaths in Burns, Alaska. Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall are sent to investigate the murders that seem to point to Wolverine. The premise of the show focuses on how ordinary people would react in a world where Wolverine actually exists. The first season is 10 episodes, and season two will debut later this year.

Find it: https://www.wolverinepodcast.com/

Dr. Death

The Dr. Death podcast follows the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who was a Texas neurosurgeon. Although Duntsch was charming and claimed to cure many ailments, he wound up mangling or killing 33 patients. Host Laura Beil gives listeners the full story of how the medical system failed to protect Duntsch’s patients at every turn.

Find it: https://wondery.com/shows/dr-death/