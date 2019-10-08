It must be the time of the season for movies about being lost in space or at least feeling lost in space. The moondust still hasn’t settled on Brad Pitt’s emotional difficulties in “Ad Astra,” and now we have Natalie Portman, as astronaut Lucy Cola, first seen floating way up “in the sky,” tethered to a space shuttle, gawking at the stunning beauty of Earth, as her 10-day mission winds down. “Time to go home,” radios one of her fellow astronauts. “Just a few more minutes,” pleads Lucy, who’s not through soaking it all in.



But she’s soon back from her first space voyage, on firm ground, running humdrum errands, listening to her bland husband (Dan Stevens) telling her over and over how much he missed her, still processing those 10 special days, wondering how she’ll ever be the same again after seeing and doing what she saw and did “in the sky.”



But there’s so much to do down here: Look after her teenage niece (Pearl Amanda Dickson), who has been dumped off at her home by her deadbeat dad; make sure her aging, smoking, drinking, cursing grandma (Ellen Burstyn) is OK; keep up with her NASA training; attend mandatory visits with a NASA psychologist to see how she’s dealing with life on Earth.



But Lucy, who has spent her entire life, so far, scrapping along to be number one at everything she does, just wants to get back up in space. She must, no matter what it takes, be on the upcoming Orion mission. But is it because of that desire to succeed, is it to be a contributing member of the NASA program or is it because space is calling out to her?



The answer is never made clear. The script keeps us guessing. The gist of the film is that Lucy is supposed to be confounded by it all. But viewers are going to be in the same boat, as the film relies too much on silent looks at her pensive face rather than trying to explain what’s going on inside.



There are strong hints that her marriage has gone flat. But we don’t know if that’s due to her soul being shaken by her space experience or if the passion had withered before she went up. Has she always been promiscuous or is it an anomaly when she, without much of a prompt, launches herself into the arms of a recently divorced fellow astronaut (Jon Hamm)? Sorry, no answer there, either.



What about her erratic behavior in training sessions, when an accident nearly costs her her life? Is it because of her determination to see the job through (and be chosen for that next assignment), no matter what the danger, or is it because, along with so many other cloudy thoughts in her head, some of them are suicidal? No explanation comes our way.



The script strongly suggests that going to space changes you in indescribably ways, and there’s no way to get your head around them. But it doesn’t - or the writers couldn’t figure a way to make it - coalesce into anything that makes sense.



Space movie fans should be aware that this is not a space movie, not really about space missions. It’s a slow, deliberate study of how space might affect people. It launches with a great premise, but somewhere along the way goes off course.



There’s a certain Beatles song the film’s title might make you think of. It makes an appearance about an hour in, performed, unfortunately, in a dull, drab manner by Irish pop star Lisa Hannigan, accompanying a confounding, mildly psychedelic scene that might make a nice little video, but doesn’t fit in with the surroundings. Also, a tacked-on “three years later” ending to the film offers no questions, no answers and no reason for being there.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“Lucy in the Sky”

Written by Brian C. Brown, Elliott DiGuiseppi, Noh Hawley; directed by Noah Hawley

With Natalie Portman. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn

Rated R