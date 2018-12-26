The following letters were submitted by students in the Seaman school district:



Dear Santa,

Sorry for evry thing I did this year. I saw you friday on the polar express. It was fun seeing you and thank you for the bell. I was the first to see Izzy and why does Izzy have a sweater on? I hope you had a good Thanksgiving if you had one which I bout you had one. Do you mind for hotchololot. This is what I want for chrismas. A gun not a bebe gun, a baby boy, smelly marks, crowyns, a tree for my room, and a xbox, and tv.

Love, Broden

Dear Santa,

I want a Ps4 for crismis. I thingck I bin good sow far. I howp I get a Ps4 for crismis. Hi elfs and Santa.

Lov Colt Heston (7 years old)

Dear Santa,

My name is Knbe Trent. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Cutie Cars, Jojo Siwa miracle doll, Doll House, Unicorn Toys, and Bloe 4 Bam. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Khloe (5 years old)

Dear Santa,

I want a rad robot, a fugi film camera and slippers for my sister annistyn. Oh! And a chef's hat for my mommy dad because their awesome. I love you! XOXOXOXOXO.

Cookepus! Brynnley

Dear, Santa

I just want to tell you I beleive in Christmas Spirit. P.S. I also beleive in you. Merry Christmas!

From: Aiden J