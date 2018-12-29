DALLAS — In real estate, they say that kitchens and bathrooms sell houses. But, a killer closet certainly doesn't hurt.

Who doesn't want a closet that's as gorgeous as the pieces hanging inside it?

Our design experts offer ideas and inspiration for how to get a storage space so good-looking, you'll want to keep the doors open.

All in the details

A dream closet needs more than hanging racks and drawers. For seriously stylish storage, incorporate unique materials, says Emily Johnston Larkin, of EJ Interiors, who is partial to Lucite.

"I love Lucite boxes for a closet because you can easily see what's in them," the Dallas designer says. Shagreen boxes are as pretty as they are practical.

Artwork and accessories take a large closet to the next level.

Make the art pieces personal, says Larkin. Consider favorite phrases or oversize images of favorite fashion pieces.

Take a seat

Too often, people don't think about seating in a closet, but it's a must-have for Emily Sheehan Hewett, of A Well Dressed Home.

"If you are fortunate enough to have an adequately sized closet, an ottoman or a bench is always a great addition as it provides function and can even provide additional storage," she says.

Not to mention, it can also be a place to perch while you slip on shoes or decide on that day's look.

Solutions for any size

Tara Lenney is as thoughtful and organized about planning closets as she hopes they'll be long after she's through designing them.

Her key ingredients for a dreamy closet? Organization, a place to sit, a place to plan and lighting. "And you can get some of these features even without a closet the size of your first apartment," she says.

Organize not only by grouping like things together — shirts together, pants together — but also by color (ROYGBIV style, like an elementary school crayon box). "It is so pleasing to the eye, and it helps you find what you need much faster," she says.

Installing hooks or a valet rod will offer a spot to gather together tomorrow's outfit and cut down on morning stress.

Like in most spaces, lighting is key for closets. "You need to actually be able to see all of your clothes," Lenney says. Incorporate a fixture that emits lots of light or splurge and add recessed can lights on a dimmer switch.

"No more wondering if that pair of pants is really navy or black," Lenney says.