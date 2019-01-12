January may not be a good “gardening month” in many people’s minds, but it can be a good time to start vegetable and flower seeds indoors.

Seeding your own plants is an excellent way to ensure you have the types and quantities of plants you desire from a reputable source — you. You’ll know what the plants were treated with (or weren’t), as well as the origins of the seed.

Although there are many advantages to starting your own plants at home, there can be challenges, too. Following a few simple steps can help get your plants off to a healthy, strong start.

• Quality seed: Start with fresh seed using varieties recommended for your area. Obtain seed from a reputable source, such as local garden stores or seed catalogs. If you buy from a store that doesn't specialize in plants, such as a big box store, make sure to check the package date to see if it was packaged for the current year. If the seeds are too affordable to pass up because they are old, don’t be afraid to give them a try. Old seeds are often still viable but tend to have a lower germination rate.

• Date to seed: Use your Kansas Garden Guide (available free online or for $6 at the Shawnee County Extension Office) to determine transplant dates. From the transplant date, count backwards (weeks from seeding to transplant on the seed package) to determine your seeding date.

• Proper media: Don’t use regular potting soil or garden soil to sow seeds. These can be too heavy for small seeds, and garden soil may contain diseases that small plants are more susceptible to. Most garden stores sell germination mixes just for starting seeds.

• Moisture: Once seeds are planted, the soil shouldn't be allowed to dry. Keep soil moist (but not waterlogged) by using a spray bottle. Spritz water on the soil two to three times a day, depending on your humidity and light conditions. A plastic covering can help to retain moisture levels, as long as the plastic is light enough or elevated so the seedlings can germinate. Remove the plastic once the plant germinates, but keep the soil moist until you transplant.

• Light: Pay attention to the germination needs for each plant. Some will need to germinate in the dark, but all seedlings will need light once they emerge. Newly emerged seedlings left in darkness, even briefly, will continue to stretch until they run out of energy and die. Plan to seed during a time you can be attentive to this stage of the plant’s life cycle.

• Temperature: Some plants require a higher temperature for germination than we typically have in our homes. You may try to find the warmest spot in your home (the top of the fridge or the top of the dryer on laundry day) or purchase a heated germination mat. Once germination occurs, most plants can be moved to cooler areas. Pay especially close attention to soil moisture in these high heat areas.

• Touch: Don’t just sing to your plants — touch them. Gently brushing your hands over your plants will make them stronger. “Brush” them with 20 strokes a day to get stockier plants. This brushing simulates the wind the plants will receive once they are outdoors. Keep in mind that not even touch will make up for inadequate light or overcrowding, which result in weak plants.

• Hardening off: Before you transplant your seedlings outside, make sure you harden them off. This means you begin gradually exposing the seedlings to outside conditions. Begin setting your seedlings outside about two weeks before transplant. On the first day, only leave them out for an hour or two, but as the days pass, gradually increase their time outside. This will minimize deaths from the harsher outdoor conditions. If during this transition time we experience severe weather, such as extreme cold or heat or a storm, bring your plants in. The hardening process should be gradual, as sudden changes can kill off delicate seedlings.

Recommended vegetable varieties, the Kansas Garden Guide and more helpful information can be found at http://hnr.k-state.edu/extension/publications/vegetables.html.

Ariel Whitely-Noll is the horticulture agent for Shawnee County Research and Extension. She can be reached at arielw@ksu.edu.