Q: Dear Ed, we have an older home with the original plumbing fixtures in our bathroom. But, now it looks like the toilet has to be replaced. Also, due to custom shelving above the toilet we have a low-profile style toilet tank. Do they still make these low-tank toilets, and what should I remember when ordering this type of toilet?

— Carl, Washington state

A: Yes, they are available. Low-profile toilets are usually one-piece style toilets, so stay in that category.

Also, before you remove the old toilet, measure the height from the floor to the bottom of the first shelf to ensure the new toilet you choose will fit the vertical space.

Deciding on a round-front or elongated bowl will also be a factor for the horizontal space. In many cases with low-profile toilets, you may want to look into purchasing a pressure-assisted flush model. These special models use pressurized air to deliver a powerful flush while still saving water.

If you keep all this information in mind, I have high hopes you'll find the perfect low-profile toilet.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.