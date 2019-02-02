A few years before I retired as the Extension Horticulture Agent for K-State Research and Extension in Shawnee County, I was approached by a reporter from The Topeka Capital-Journal concerning an article he was planning to write about a book that analyzes a person based upon the way they draw a tree.

Along with several other people from the Topeka area, I was asked to "draw a tree." Since that seemed innocent enough, I consented to do so — with the understanding that our pictures would then be analyzed by the author of the book ("just for fun").

While the official results of my artistic analysis were positive (broad-minded, spontaneous, fun loving, sentimental, and adaptable), other informal feedback wasn't as favorable. I was told that, because my tree didn't have any roots on it, I wasn't well-grounded, probably somewhat insecure, and most likely unstable. Coming from friends and family, these observations were a little bit hard to accept (but may explain a lot of things about me).

After considering the ways that people may differ in the simple way that they visualize a tree, I got to thinking about other ways that people differ in things they do — and how individual differences might be manifested in gardening practices.

A couple of personal idiosyncrasies I came up with were these (kind of garden related):

• Some people eat corn on the cob by chewing off several rows horizontally along the cob — then start again with several other rows, much like a typewriter carriage moves across a page. Other people start at the end and go all around the cob (like a rolling pin) before moving over and starting another ring, working their way to the other end. I have a family member who eats corn on the cob by taking random, indiscriminate bites here and there with no distinguishable pattern at all.

• And, since many components of pizza come from a garden, the way people eat pizza might be a good analogy (may depend on the type/style of pizza being consumed). Many people hold a slice of pizza by the crust and start to eat from the pointed end. Some people insist that the pizza slice should be rolled together from corner to corner before it's consumed. Other people even start taking bites from the crust end. And I've heard of people who eat pizza with a fork.

I'm not sure eating habits influence gardening practices much, but they do reflect different approaches to a process. Here are some ways that people differ in the way they approach gardening and landscape design that might reflect their personality profile.

It might be possible to characterize people based upon their approach to landscape design. For example, people who try to create a formal, symmetrical/balanced landscape plan might have a different profile than someone who develops a more freestyle design.

Some gardeners adhere strictly to color combinations that complement each other by applying the color wheel to their plant selections. Others create a kaleidoscope of color in their landscape by planting whatever makes them feel good — even if it creates some chaos.

Professional landscape designers recommend implementing a landscape plan from a comprehensive design that includes the location of all plant materials. Some people do it that way, but others are more like me, impulsively planting what appeals to them at the nursery, or what is on sale when plant shopping, serendipitously hoping that their unplanned design will work out.

I suppose someone could assign behavioral tendencies to someone who insists on shearing their shrubs into geometrical shapes, such as boxes or balls (not a recommended practice), compared to someone who lets their shrubs grow into more natural, unconfined shapes.

Even what people wear while they garden might reflect some personality characteristics. In some cultures, and during certain eras, sport coats and other semi-formal clothing was considered to be proper gardening attire. More practical bib overalls are preferred by some gardeners. Jeans and a T-shirt or sweatshirt are more my style. Shorts are preferred by some gardeners during the summer (but not if applying pesticides). And I understand that some people advocate gardening in the nude, even celebrating a World Naked Gardening Day.

A few other gardening related issues that might reflect on a person's psyche include planting by the sign of the moon (or not), organic/non-organic gardening, use of heirloom versus hybrid varieties, and appreciation of or disdain for “yard art.”

While writing about the topic of horticulture behavior, I thought of a friend of mine who graduated from college with a degree in psychology but whose real interest was working with plants. She now works as a "hands-on” horticulturist. In that capacity, she has an opportunity to interact with plants in many different settings and under many different circumstances. It occurred to me that perhaps she could combine her interests and hang a shingle out as a "plant psychologist" — after all, some people do talk to their plants, don't they?

And, in the context of plant husbandry, I don't want to omit mention of the legitimate science (and art) of horticultural therapy, which uses interaction with plants as a medium to improve the social, educational, psychological and physical adjustment of an individual, thus improving their mind, body and spirit. In 1971, Kansas State University was the first university in the U.S. to offer an undergraduate, degree-granting horticultural therapy curriculum, in cooperation with the Menninger Foundation.

I hope this tongue-in-cheek attempt to delve into the mind of a gardener didn't offend anyone's sensibility, because I intended it to be a light-hearted exercise. Enjoy the Garden Show.

Phil Sell is a retired Extension Agent Emeritus with K-State Research and Extension.