Today’s Birthday (11/02/19). Silver flows your way this year. Maintain open communication with your networks. Your message takes off this winter before a twist in the road changes your educational direction. Resolve a summer financial challenge before a fabulous adventure. Put passion into your work and it will pay.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Self-discipline provides the edge. Emotion clashes with logic. Push past previous limits. Resist temptation. Exceptional patience may be required. Write down your discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate possibilities. Listen to an experienced adviser and consider consequences before making a move. Observe and learn. Anticipate changes. Choose and make reservations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A shared financial dream can be realized with discipline, coordination and persistence. Draw up plans. Communicate to resolve roles and duties. Review before acting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A loving partnership produces long-lasting benefits. Discuss wants, wishes and desires. Make promises. Plan actions for later. Create the relationship of your dreams.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with your work, health and fitness pays long-term dividends. Profit from meticulous service. Plan your moves in advance for later action. Reaffirm your commitment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider how you’d like things to go with a romance or creative project. Passions are in high gear. Look before leaping. Stick to the rules.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan domestic changes carefully before initiating. Brainstorm with family and housemates before committing funds. Clean house. Dig and uncover surprises. Plot and dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — The dynamics may change. Stay objective in a tense situation. Listen and observe. Pay attention to the latest news. Communication gets you further than action now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to reliable moneymaking routines. Plan carefully before spending or implementing. Marketing and promotional communications pay off. You’re earning respect as well as profits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Try a different power tactic. Consider the situation and make a personal change. Upgrade your style. Watch for hidden complications. Plan your moves in advance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Postpone chaos, crowds and noise. Find a peaceful place to review plans and fill in the details. Strategize and coordinate. Get organized.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get more done with less. Accept assistance and offer it when needed. Use your wit and charm. Share costs and benefits.