Today’s Birthday (11/11/19). You’re in the money this year. Grow your networks and audience with steady engagement. Gain rich reward from creative expression this winter, shifting the direction of your studies. Budget for changes in summer cash flow before engaging in a delicious exploration. Conserve resources for later.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Make an important connection as you keep generating income. Secrets are revealed. Discover new treasure where least expected. A long-term dream lies within reach.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take action to advance toward a personal dream. Something long desired becomes available. Your past work reflects you well. Use your secret power.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Meditate on a possible future and imagine perfection. If you could have anything, what would you ask for? Use what you’ve kept hidden.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support with kindred spirits. Connect with your wider circle for mutual gain. Contribute what you can and ask for what’s needed. Conclude agreements in private.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Push to advance your professional agenda. A lucrative dream job with long-lasting benefits opens up. Polish your presentation and make a powerful connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Good planning pays off. Carefully craft your itinerary with ample time for transfers and discovery. Renew long-distance connections. Disciplined efforts reap abundant rewards.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining wisdom. Use brains, not brawn, to generate funding for shared accounts. Calm another’s fears. Good news comes from afar. Collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You and another are bonded by a shared dream. Imagine and speculate. Share long-term visions and possibilities. Relax and reconnect with your common passion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Physical motion energizes and builds vitality. Eat and rest well. Talk about what you love with someone who can help you advance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make a positive connection. Share your admiration with someone wonderful. Discuss your common passion and have fun. Make beautiful music together. Harmonize sweetly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow up words with action, especially at home and with family. Keep promises and agreements. Dreams are available with disciplined efforts and a touch of grace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get help building your dream. Reach out to your wider circles. Let folks know what you’re up to and what’s needed. Express love and possibility.