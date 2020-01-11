DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering two levels of Lindy Hop swing dance lessons. Level I Lindy Hop is intended for beginners and Level II Lindy Hop is intended for dancers with prior Lindy Hop experience. Lessons will progress from week to week, however a brief catch-up lesson will be offered each week for new people. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Heart Strings, 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, Lounge. Open to the public.

MUSIC

Ladies Brunch & Music: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Join us for a Ladies Only Brunch and enjoy music from the talented Ellie Arilyn Smith, brunch from Front Door Catering and three drink tickets per guest for mimosas. Dress is casual. It’s simply women taking some time off to celebrate, laugh, live and love (and brunch, of course). Cost: $30. Information: 260-6772, marketing@thehistoricvinewood.com.

Sleeping With Sirens: 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $29.50-$35.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Motionless in White & Beartooth: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Tickets: $29.50-$33.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play.

Charley Pride: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Prairie Band Casino and Resort, 12350 150th Road, Mayetta.

Dueling Pianos: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18, Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego. Tickets: Adults $30, students, children and military $25. Information: 785-456-2029.

THEATER

BaskerVille: Sherlock Holmes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $47.25.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, Jan. 16.

"Fantastic Fungi": 1:50 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 4:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday; 4:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Tuesday; 4:10 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday; 1:50 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

"JoJo Rabbit": 1:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Monday; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; 4 p.m. Wednesday; 1:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Parasite": 3:50 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Sunday; 6:20 p.m. Monday; 3:50 p.m. Tuesday; 6:20 p.m. Wednesday; 3:50 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

"This Is Love": 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Puzzle Pieces: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. On the second Sunday of each month from 11 to 1, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center offers free admission to families with children who have autism spectrum disorders. The Puzzle Pieces program provides opportunities to enjoy family time at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in a safe and understanding environment, allows parents to network with one another, and helps families discover new resources available to them. KCDC is not open to the public during this time. Reservations are not required. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

I Have a Dream Cloud Community Art Project: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed that one day his community and country would be free of racial injustice. Learn about Dr. King’s dream and write your own dream for your family, community and country on your dream cloud. Put your cloud on our wall to contribute to our community Martin Luther King Jr. Day art project. Information: 783-8300, marketing@kansasdiscovery.org.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Topeka Optimist Club: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 1720 S.W. Wanamaker Rd. Weekly luncheon meeting to promote activities and events for the youth of Topeka. Information: 7224-1894, chearie@gmail.com.

Atmosphere: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. Atmosphere is an interactive art installation and performance for very young children. Performers in Atmosphere explore clouds, wind, light, and rain in a performance directly inspired by the ideas, movements and words of children ages 3-6 (and their families) in our Play Lab series. Audiences will enter a participatory space where the rain tells us secrets, the wind makes us dance and live music lights up the sky. Cost: $15. Information: 843-2787.

Friends of the Library Members Only Book & Media Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Marvin Auditorium, 1515 S.E. 10th. Hardbacks and most paperbacks $2; small paperbacks two for $1; media (DVDs, CDs, records and audio books) $1 each; other items individually priced. This sale is for Friends members only. Memberships will be available at the door or in the Booktique. Memberships are $20 for an individual or a family starts at $30 and are good for one year from the date of purchase. Bring your own totes, boxes, luggage on wheels, etc.

Friends of the Library Book & Media Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Marvin Auditorium, 1515 S.W. 10th. Open to the public. Books will be sorted by genre. Bring your own totes, boxes, luggage on wheels.

Young Living New Year Kickoff 2020: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 409 E. 12th St., Lawrence. Community Event in partnership with the Young Living company. Take charge of your life and your future by being part of Young Living's most trasnformative event to date: our 2020 New Year Kickoff! Prepare for new ways to support your health goals and more.

Art Studio: Winterfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Celebrate the winter season. Create snowflakes, snowmen, wintry scenes, and more using pine cones, paint, popsicle sticks and a plethora of pretty awesome art supplies in the Art Studio. Information: 783-8300.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. 3rstdays, 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. DJ Too Cold, 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $10. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, The Alliance (Pop/Rock). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Josh Hoover (Acoustic Variety). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE KICKSTART SALOON, 2521 N. Kansas Ave.: Dating Sarah, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Mad Machelle, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 230-7581.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Wednesday, Jan. 15; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Beer & Yoga, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

TAILGATORS SPORTS PUB & GRUB, 2025 S.W. Urish Road: 272-1432.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: Jasper Shrake, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Grand Marquis, 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12; Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; That Nerver, 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16; The Travel Guide, 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; Khrystal/Lava Dreams, 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. www.replaylounge.com.