The Frontier Extension District is currently taking applications for the Master Gardner Training this winter. If you aren’t sure if the Master Gardener Program is for you, ask yourself these questions. Do you enjoy working in the garden, flower bed or your lawn? Do you enjoy people, learning new things, and helping out in your community? If you answered yes to these questions, the Master Gardener Program may be for you.

In the Master Gardner program, you will learn about plant biology, soils, flowers, trees and shrubs. You’ll even learn about lawn care, fruits, vegetables, indoor plants, insects, diseases and pesticides. As you can see, the educational information you will receive can benefit just about everyone.

This year Master Gardner training will be every other Saturday starting Jan. 11, 2020, running until March 21, 2020. These will be eight-hour days starting at 9 a.m. Some classes may get out early but prepare to go until 5 p.m. We will continue to work through lunch so that we can get out as early as possible. Lunch will be provided by current district Master Gardeners.

The Nov. 1 deadline is now less than a month away. If you haven’t signed up yet, please do so by 5 p.m. Nov. 1. To apply and get more information about Master Gardeners, go to the Frontier District webpage: www.frontierdistrict.k-state.edu click on the Lawn and Garden Tab, then the Master Gardener tab. If you don’t have the internet stop by one of the district’s extension offices in Lyndon, Ottawa or Garnett and pick up a hard copy of the application. The cost of Master Gardener Training is $100 per person or $150 per couple, which includes a handbook and all the meeting sessions. Applications are due back to any of the Frontier Extension Offices by Nov. 1 along with the fee.

Giving back may be the best part of the Master Gardener Program. Master Gardener volunteers are asked to give back 40 hours of service and education after completing the training. Some of these Master Gardener projects may include assisting with the Garden Show, helping with county landscaping plantings, teaching youth about gardening, helping in a community garden, going on tours to farther educate you on gardening, as well as many more possibilities.

Please consider joining in on the fun and becoming a Master Gardener.