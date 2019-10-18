Haley Sellmeyer, the granddaughter of Debra Stottlemire, of Princeton, recently received one of three Summit Honorary Merit awards during the 12th-annual Summit Art Festival on Oct. 11-13 in downtown Lee’s Summit.

The juried show awarded cash and prizes to several artists, who took home the festival’s top honors. Sellmeyer, a 12-year-old Olathe resident, has been painting since she was a year old, according to her website.

After she was born two months premature, Haley said, her mother tried to find activities to stimulate her brain. She started with finger painting and then began painting on an easel with water-based paint when she was 2. By the time she was 4, she started painting with acrylics on canvas. Besides painting with oils, acrylic, mixed media and watercolors, she also draws.

As winner of the juror’s merit award, Haley received a plaque and a $100 check.

For information on Haley, go to https://haleysellmeyer.com.