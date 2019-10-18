EMPORIA — Emily Rayson, of Ottawa, is part of the Emporia State University Homecoming production, "Little Women, The Musical."

Set during the American Civil War, the March sisters: romantic Meg, tomboyish Jo, sweet Beth and irascible Amy, live in Concord, Mass., with their beloved Marmee, while their father serves as a chaplain in the war.

A junior, Rayson is costume crew chief.

The first show of the season, the homecoming musical opened Thursday, and includes four evening performances, ending with a special matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances are presented in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall.

For more information, call the box office at 620-341-6378 or go online at tickets.emporia.edu. Tickets are also available at the door.