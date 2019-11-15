Steve Brodmerkle and Anita Dennis won the duplicate bridge match Nov. 13 in Garnett.

Wanda Kirkland and Marilyn Grace tied with Charles and Peggy Carlson for second and third respectively.

The Garnett Duplicate Bridge Club welcomes all bridge players at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Garnett Inn.

Peggy and Charles Carlson won the duplicate bridge match Nov. 6 in Garnett.

Faye Leitch and Lynda Feuerborn took second, while Patty Barr and Phyllis Cobbs came in third.

