General Edward Hand Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the City Hall Conference Room. Chapter Regent Susan Davis called the meeting to order. Ruth Ayers led the ritual.

Members attending were Susan Davis, Nancy Machnicki, Ruth Ayers, Emily Kirkpatrick, Elaine Oakleaf, June Butler, Terry Turner, Darlene Lister, Janet Broers, Clarice Knight, Jane Taul, Glenene Brown, Lorene Christin, Kay Eyman, Esther Kinsley, Barbara Netherland, and prospective members Chris Burns and Patricia Murray. The minutes of the October were approved.

The President General’s Message was read by Nancy Machnicki. Highlighted from Denise Doring VanBuren‘s message: “Our work to assist students, celebrate history, honor those who wear (or have worn) the uniform of our nation, welcome new citizens, conserve natural resources and complete myriad other good deeds has never been more necessary. We are the living promise of America from its founding to its future, and we need to attract more women in order to make sure that our meaningful work will continue for generations to come. As we joyfully celebrate acceptance of our one millionth member, we have set ambitious goals to reach toward 200,000 members by the end of this administration. Today’s approximate total membership is 186,000.”

Kay Eyman gave the National Defense Report. She told that Old Unicoi Trail Chapter, DAR in Blairsville Ga., recently awarded its fourth NSDAR Distinguished Citizen Medal to Maria I Britt, Major General, USA (Retired.) At the ceremony, Major General Britt, who was commissioned as a second lieutenant at the United States Military Academy in 1983, shared some of her trailblazing experiences as part of the fourth graduating class with women. Janet Broers told of a young lady from Wellsville who is in her freshman year at West Point, and was awarded a cross country scholarship at the academy. Barbara Netherland gave the treasurer’s report and read the budgeted and itemized obligations. She also presented a DAR Summary Report of all items. The Treasurer Report and the Summary Report have been filed for audit. Susan Davis reminded us to keep track and report our volunteer hours. So far we have between 2000 and 2300 hours turned in. Registrar Report was given by June Butler. It was reported we have 50 paid members and two prospective members. Applications are in progress for two women. DAR Good Citizen Chairman Glenene Brown said reports and essays are in the process of being filled out. The winners will be announced at the June 2020 meeting. It was announced we are collecting funds for the Tamassee DAR School, Tamassee S.C., through the December meeting. Susan Davis reported on the status of the Pioneer Cemetery, Baldwin City, which is on hold right now. More details and grants will be available in the spring. Janet Broers gave an update on the Bank Building in Wellsville. Funds have been donated for future use.

Susan Davis announced a celebration of SE District members will be at Old Cowtown Visitor Center, Wichita, on Saturday, Nov. 16, for a “Sip and See Tea Party.” A special presentation, "The Private Diaries of Topeka Suffragette Martha Farnsworth," will be presented. Ten members attended the SE District Fall Meeting at Garnett on Saturday, Oct. 19. The SE District will be decorating tables next year for the State Conference. Elaine Oakleaf showed different sunflowers that could be used. There will be a work day for the decorations in the spring. Several members of the chapter plan to participate in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 9. Several will ride and some will walk the route. Plans were made for the December Christmas Meeting. Several volunteered to furnish table decorations and a sign-up sheet was passed for the dinner items. The program was “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” and was presented by Terry Turner and Susan Davis. A quiz was taken on facts of the tomb. Photos were passed around taken at State Conference a few years ago when our chapter members who attended the conference, viewed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The door prize was won by Janet Broers.

Our next regular meeting will be Saturday, Dec. 7. It will be our Christmas dinner/meeting.

On a motion by Barbara Netherland, and seconded by Janet Broers, the meeting was adjourned. Carried.

— Submitted by recording secretary Emily Blake Kirkpatrick