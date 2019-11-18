The Rowdy Wranglers 4-H Club’s monthly meeting was held Oct. 14, 2019, at the First Christian Church. We had our new officers installed into their new roles for the 2019-20 4-H year.

Roll call was answered by, "What is your favorite fall food?" Both leaders and 20 members were present. There were no guests.

The 4-H Council met and decided to have a club competition to donate canned goods and non-perishable foods to the portable food pantry in Franklin County. The club that collects the most will get to have a pizza party. The next council meeting will be held in December.

The leaders announced that since this is the start of the new 4-H year that all members would need to enroll for projects by Dec. 1. Re-enrollment is $15 per 4-H member. Achievement Night was on Nov. 2 at Wellsville High School.

There was no old business or committee reports. During new business, we voted on where we would have our Thanksgiving dinner. Nikayle Boyd moved on having it at First United Methodist Church, and that the dinner would start at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The motion was passed. Brynn Perry moved that we donate food to the portable food pantry since they distribute food throughout Franklin County.

It was announced that after the meeting we would need to sign up for hosts, programs and committees in the back of the room. Cross Hornbuckle moved to adjourn the meeting with the 4-H motto. Brynn Perry seconded the motion.

— Carter Hepner