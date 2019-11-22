The Wellsville Crescent Club met on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the home of Barbara Rademann, our hostess.

The program was given by Barb, who told us about Fort Leavenworth, and its share of haunted houses. Barb told the members about three of them. The Rookery is the oldest house still in use in Kansas and was there before Kansas became a state by 27 years. The story of a young women with unkempt hair and long fingernails has been seen flying through the house wearing a long white gown. She was the wife of an officer and lived nearby the Rookery. The cavalry was away one day, and Indians massacred the women and children of the fort. The female ghost is said to be that of the woman who was killed that day.

St. Ignatius Chapel is the site of another reported haunting. A fire broke out in the church in 1875, and took the life of a young priest named Father Fred. It is said people have seen him walking up and down the stairs in the kitchen and dining area in his priestly robe. Once in the 1970s, his robed figure appeared in a Polaroid photo taken at a dinner party.

16 Sumner Place is also a house that sparked a modern legend of ghosts and haunts. In 1975, at the dinner table of the family who lived there, guests there were surprised by a story their young grandson related to them. As he told of Jayhawkers, Quantrill’s Raid on Lawrence and other Civil War-era happenings in the area, his parents asked him where he heard these stories. He explained that a lady in a black dress read him stories of the tales. One night, the boy began to cry, and his parents entered the room. He said the lady in black would not be back. There was a chill in the air, and the rocking chair beside his bed was rocking by itself.

Twelve members were present.

There was no old business.

New Business: A yellow rose will be given to Flo and Eldon Lyon due to a recent death in their immediate family. Deanna Miller, daughter of the late-Olive Buehler, a club member, has donated another Santa for the club to auction off at its Christmas meeting. There will be a raffle for the Santa, with the proceeds donated to Hope House and a Christmas Sock contest.

The Library Building Fund was chosen as the recipient of our annual Christmas donation. The treasury balance was given, and the minutes of the previous meetings were read and approved.

The meeting was adjourned, and refreshments were served.

Respectfully submitted,

Gail Crist, acting reporter

The Wellsville Crescent Club met on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the home of Sandra Hausler, our hostess, and Ellen Neis, as our co-hostess.

The program was given by Donna Wasserfallen. Her choice from the theme this year was the haunted Eldridge Hotel in Lawrence, Kan.

Originally, it was called the Free State Hotel and was built in 1855. It was burned down by Quantrill’s raiders in 1863 and was rebuilt by Col. Shalor Eldridge. It was reopened in 1865. According to local folklore, it is haunted by the friendly ghost of Col. Eldridge, who just wants his customers to be happy. People have heard voices and floors creaking on the fifth floor, but the floors don’t creak because they are concrete. A cornerstone from the original building is on the fifth floor, and they believe this is how the spirits enter Room 506. You can stay in the room if you dare. A lady stayed there one night and asked about the voices and creaking floors the next morning. They told her the floors were concrete and she said, “Well, that room is haunted then.”

Fourteen members were present. Minutes from the May and September meetings were read and approved.

In new business, Barbara Rademann will be the replacing Sandra Hausler for the calling committee.

The treasurer's report was given by Gail Crist in the absence of our secretary/treasurer. Dues were collected for 2019-2020.

The meeting was adjourned, and refreshments were served.

Respectfully submitted,

Gail Crist, acting reporter