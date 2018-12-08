Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 7:40 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brenden Robbins, 22, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 5:04 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Texas Road, Crispin Anderson, 51, Rantoul, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property after being involved in a physical altercation.

• 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of I-35, Ottawa, John Dykstra, 23, Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S, Main St, Ottawa, Nancy Roerick, 48, St Cloud, Minnesota, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:43 a.m. Thursday, 305 S, Main St, Ottawa, Shawn Bailey, 31, Newton, on a Missouri warrant for parole violation.

Incidents

• 3:43 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Monroe St., Pomona, two Topeka juveniles were taken into custody as runaways and transported to the Franklin County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

• 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Delaware Road, Pomona, a 17-year-old Pomona juvenile reported a 20-year-old Pomona male was physically abusive. Report forwarded to the county attorney.

• 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Rock Creek Road, Williamsburg, a 41-year-old Williamsburg female reported a residence belonging to a 72-year-old Williamsburg female was on fire. The residence was a total loss.

• 8:18 p.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Old US 59, Ottawa, a 41-year-old McLouth female reported being battered by an ex-husband while traveling in a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Thefts

• Noon Monday, 3800 block of US-59, Ottawa, a 55-year-old Ottawa female reported the theft of clothing and other personal belongings by two known subjects.

• 2:42 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of E. 15th St., Ottawa, a 56-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of his 1990 GMC pickup along with several miscellaneous items.

• 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, 4600 block of California Road, Pomona, a 60 year-old Pomona male reported two black Angus Heifers are missing and were possibly stolen.

Accidents

• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of Old US-59, Ottawa, Kaylon Grimsley, 18, Princeton, was southbound in a 2015 Jeep Patriot, when he struck a deer.

• 5 p.m. Wednesday, 3500 block of Old US-59, Ottawa, Carol Burgess, 71, Ottawa was stopped in traffic in a 2013 Toyota when she was rear ended by a 1996 GMC Safari driven by John Zook, 45, Ottawa.

• 5:40 a.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Vermont Road, Wellsville, Alexandra Kaempfe, 18, Osawatomie, was northbound in a 2012 Chevy Cruz when she struck a raccoon.

• 7:10 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Virginia Road, Deborah Park, 51, Topeka, was southbound when she lost control in a curve and rolled her 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 4:37 p.m. Monday, 300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Jacob Love, 28, Wellsville, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of N. Hickory St., Ottawa, Ryan Wood, 39, Kansas City, Kansas, for distribution of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, Taylin Schemm, 23, Ottawa, for driving while suspended and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Steven Russell, 28, Lawrence, for possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted by officers in a stolen vehicle from Lawrence. Anetta White, 37, Lawrence, female was detained and custody transferred to Lawrence Police Department after being located as the driver of a stolen vehicle.

Thefts

• 10:27 a.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 62-year-old Ottawa male reported theft of items.

• 1:43 p.m. Monday, 800 block of S. Tremont St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Ottawa female reported identity theft by an unknown suspect.

• 4:34 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a business employee reported theft of items from the store. Penieli Tulikhihifo, 26, Ottawa, was cited and released.

• 6 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a business employee reported theft of items from the store. Errol Basconcillo, 25, Ottawa, was cited and released.

• 10:18 p.m. Monday, 200 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 28-year-old Pomona female reported theft of items from a vehicle.

• 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 20-year-old Ottawa female reported an item stolen.

• 1:40 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of W. 15th St., Ottawa, officers took a report of theft by deception. Case is under investigation.

Incidents

• 6:40 p.m. Monday, 600 block of N. Locust St., Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa male reported damage to a vehicle.

• 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of W. Sixth St., Ottawa, a 62-year old Ottawa male reported damage to property by an unknown suspect.

• 3:34 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of W. Sixth St., Ottawa, a 62-year old Ottawa male reported damage to property by an unknown suspect.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Monday: 900 block of Main St., check welfare; 300 block of W. Third St., motorist assist; 600 block of Walnut St., parking complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

• Tuesday: 300 block of Walnut St., trespass (unfounded); 400 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Walnut St., juvenile complaint; 900 block of Poplar St., motorist assist; I-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency; 300 block of Walnut St., welfare check; 400 block of Main St., special assignment; 700 block of Main St., public assist; Pendleton Ave./Poplar St., assist other agency.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, 1346 Rock Creek Road, Williamsburg, house fire. Residence was a total loss.

• Firefighters assisted with 11 medical calls from Tuesday to Thursday.