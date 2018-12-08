Today's Birthday (12/08/18). Create dreams worth realizing this year. Penny-pinching pays off. Discover something new about health, fitness and labors. Extra winter cash flow influences your next adventure. Next summer's profits expand your shared accounts, before you reach a financial turning point. Nature, sweetness and love feed your spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Follow a professional opportunity for long-lasting benefits. Fulfill a fantasy. Angels guide your actions. Stick close to the basic structure. Experience pays.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your travels and studies take you farther through tomorrow. Discover unexpected beauty. The completion of a difficult project opens time for something more fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Take care of financial responsibilities. Find clever solutions for the budget. Collaborate for mutual gain. It's a good time to talk about money. Make long-term agreements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your collaboration blossoms. Coordinate efforts to save time and resources. Make plans and strategies for the future. Self-discipline contributes to your shared goal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Discipline with your work, health and fitness pays off over the next few days. Long-lasting positive results are possible. Follow rules and instructions carefully.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Visualize immense success with a matter of heart and purpose. You have fabulous emotional support. Things fall together. Love inspires you. Pledge your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Home improvements today and tomorrow provide lasting value. Beautify your place for an upcoming gathering. Cook up something delicious with family and friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication and creativity flower today and tomorrow. Write, express and share your story. Make bargains, deals and sign contracts. Connect and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Disciplined efforts pay off in extra loot over the next few days. Good news comes from far away. New income sources lie within reach.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge, and you can really make things happen. Actions taken now have long-term benefits. Use your power, talents and confidence for good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Savor a pensive phase. Get into thoughtful planning mode. Lay low, and consider long-term goals and dreams. Remember what's really important.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Social interactions provide long-lasting value today and tomorrow. Enjoy gatherings, meetings and community connection. Collaborate to get farther. Share laughter and clever ideas with friends.