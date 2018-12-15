Sheriff Office News

Thefts

• 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of W. Franklin St., Pomona, a 25-year-old Pomona female reported a known female stole a magazine from Dollar General. The suspect has not been located.

• 10:44 a.m. Thursday, 3400 block of Marshall Lane, Ottawa, Hunter Burkhart, 24, Baldwin City, reported a 2013 Kawasaki Mule was stolen.

• 6:52 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, a 19-year-old Melvern female reported an unknown person stole $26.25 worth of fuel from the Casey’s General Store.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 4:33 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Laura Mitchell, 59, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, Sadge Hildebrandt, 18, Ottawa, for aggravated burglary, theft and criminal damage to property after being located in the attic of an occupied residence.

• 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Scott Coulter, 36, Ottawa, for theft after stealing multiple items on multiple occasions.

• 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of N. Cleveland St., Ottawa, Lane Borgkvist, 18, Ottawa, battered a known 47 year-old Ottawa female.

• 12:03 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of E. Logan St., Morgan Price, 28, Paola, for possession of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• No time Thursday, 1300 block of W. 13th St., Ottawa, Noah Rector, 25, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of depressants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Incidents

• 4:33 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile was reported as a runaway. Case is under investigation.

• 11:29 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old Quenemo male reported an unknown subject damaged property.

• 3:11 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of E. Wilson St., a 45-year-old Ottawa male reported a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile had ran away from home. The juvenile was later located.

Thefts

• 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 36 year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject damaged property and stole items.

• 8:06 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 37-year-old Ottawa male reported a known suspect stole a motorized bicycle. Case is under investigation.