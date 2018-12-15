There are nearly 600 candidates for graduation at Emporia State University.
Students graduating from the area include:
Storm Huntter Pracht of Westphalia with a B.S. in Business degree in Information Systems with a concentration in Management Information Systems and a minor in Sociology.
Samantha Kay Johnson of Ottawa, Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education degree in Elementary Education.
Amanda Nancy Leadbetter of Ottawa, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education degree in Mathematics and Elementary Education.
Cody Dale McCarty of Princeton with a B.S. in Education degree in Elementary Education.
Courtney Ellen Kessinger of Ottawa, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art with a concentration in Sculpture.
Jordan May Peters of Ottawa, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Crime and Delinquency Studies with a minor in Sociology.
McKenzie Elaine Steele of Pomona, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Luke Andrew Meyer of Wellsville, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with a concentration in Physics Dual Deg Engineering and a minor in Mathematics.
John Jacob Griffin of Ottawa, with a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Accounting.
Victoria A. Blaufuss of Garnett, with a Master of Science degree in Health, Physical Education, & Recreation.
Alaina Nicole Fairbanks of Garnett, with a Master of Science degree in Health, Physical Education, & Recreation.
Amy Marie Miller of Ottawa, with a Master of Science degree in Psychology with a concentration in Industrial/Organizationl Psychology.