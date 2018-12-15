Nearly 1,350 candidates for degree from the University of Kansas this fall — representing 51 Kansas counties, 44 other states and 23 other countries — have been announced by the University Registrar. Degrees are officially conferred in January.

Candidates in this area are:.

Jennie M. McDow, Ottawa, Master of Science in Education.

Alexander Daniel Tharp, Ottawa, Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology.

Shawn Michael Turner, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

John C. Stepp, Pomona, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting.

Tiffany Heather Bertoncino, Wellsville, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.