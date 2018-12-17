Tickets now are on sale to the general public for the Feb. 21 Salina Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting.

Cost for dinner tickets are $60 per person for Chamber members and $85 per person for the general public.

Chamber chairman Mark Ritter said more than 400 tickets already have been sold for the event, which will feature keynote speaker Rob Riggle, an actor, comedian and retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marines.

A networking reception will be from 5 to 6:15 p.m. in Heritage Hall of Tony's Pizza Events Center. The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. with remarks by outgoing chairman Ritter and incoming chairman Joyce Volk., followed by Riggle's address.

To order tickets, call 827-9301, ext. 123, email Sandy Cole at scole@salinakansas.org, or stop by the chamber office at 120 W. Ash.

For more information, go to salinakansas.org.