Onward Ottawa’s Legacy Brick program is underway.

Legacy Square will feature a green space of over 20,000 square feet, covered canopies, and a large covered pavilion providing outdoor event space for all manner of events including health fairs, mobile health clinics, art fairs, car shows, farmers’ markets, amenities for people using the trails, concert events, bike safety “rodeos” for young riders, competitive run/biking events, drive-through flu clinics, flea markets, holiday lighting ceremonies with music performances. The park also will potentially feature a children’s play area at the northwest corner of First and Walnut Streets. Total cost of the park is estimated to be $4.3 million.

There are two choices for the size of bricks 4x8 inches for $100 per brick or 8x8 for $180 per brick. There are three choices of color. The brick paver tiles will be located around the sidewalk and will accent the green park space, Onward Ottawa officials said. The tiles featuring family names, loved ones or local businesses will be easily seen and read by someone strolling about the square or when sitting and resting on the benches in the shade of the covered structures.

The funds raised from the brick markers will help push the fundraising efforts over the top as well as honor the legacy of those commemorated.