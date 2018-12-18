The city of Salina General Services department has released their holiday schedule.

No sanitation collection will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 25 or Tuesday, Jan. 1. During both weeks, there will be a one day delay in Tuesday through Friday collection. The regular collection schedule will resume Jan. 7.

The General Services and Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday and on Jan. 1. Normal hours of operation will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 respectively.

The landfill will be closed Tuesday and Jan. 1, with regular operating hours resuming Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 respectively.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will maintain its normal hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 309-5750.