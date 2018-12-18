I was — and still am — pleased that Gov.-elect Laura Kelly included the expansion of Medicaid among her priorities when she assumes office. Predictably, others have expressed opposition to the expansion, on the grounds that it would be too expensive. In response, I would like to issue a challenge to current and incoming legislators, but first a back story.

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) required states to expand Medicaid, but the U.S. Supreme Court removed that provision while affirming the constitutionality of the law. Former Gov. Sam Brownback declined to approve expansion, but eventually passed it off to the legislature to decide. The legislature did approve expansion, which Brownback promptly vetoed — an action which completely lacks integrity. The veto override failed by only a few votes.

Now the challenge to our legislators: Imagine that you are one of 150,000 low-income persons who are potentially eligible for access to essential health care services, for whom that access depends upon the affirmative vote of other persons. Most or all of these persons are well insured and do not have to worry about the added burden of crippling health care costs. What would that refusal feel like to you and your family, knowing that the anxiety and fear caused by non-coverage could be removed by an action of persons of power and privilege?

And as for the cost: yes, it would be there, but 90 percent would be covered by the federal government. The state’s 10 percent would come from funds that now are sent from Kansans’ federal taxes, which help cover the cost for 36 other states which have chosen to expand. Those of us with more financial ability may be asked to give our share of that cost, but that is what it means to consider the common good.

Bill Zuercher

Hesston