Summer attendance took a slight dip at Salt City Splash, and the growing number of tournaments at Fun Valley Sports Complex will be more contested in the future, the Hutchinson councilmembers learned during Tuesday’s meeting.

Hutchinson Recreation Commission Executive Director Anthony Finlay said 22 tournaments are planned for the sports complex on West Fourth Avenue in 2019, compared to 17 scheduled in 2018.

Finlay also said the future events would be harder to come by with competition from Wichita fields and the planned completion of Goddard’s four field complex being funded through sales tax revenue bonds. The complex had $384,600 subsidized in 2018.

Future projects at the complex include bleacher replacements in 2019. The city allocated $750,000 for the replacement. And in 2020, the bathrooms will be renovated for approximately $250,000.

Hutchinson Director of Parks and Facilities Justin Combs said the bathrooms are the No. 1 complaint about the complex.

Daily attendance at Salt City Splash averaged 372 from its end of May opening through closing in mid-August. The daily attendance was the second-lowest in the last five year — 2015 had 371. Total attendance, at 31,271, was also the second-lowest behind 2015.

“The numbers are rogue,” Finlay said, adding it should be 15,000 to 20,000 higher for a pool and community of its respective sizes.

Finlay thought the secluded location accounted for the attendance. Roughly $43,406 in tax dollars subsidized Salt City Splash in 2018.

Combs said they plan to redo all the shaded structures in the water park in 2021. He said all of the structures were part of the original park, built 20 years ago.

The city’s $100,000 a year in bonds for the water park project expires at the end of 2019. Councilmembers briefly discussed the future allocation of those dollars which comes from a voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax.

Addition happenings at the city council meeting:

Travis Wolfe with the Salthawk Archery Club spoke about the community services the program offers. Mayor Steve Dechant previously asked city officials to look into the $1 lease with the organization to determine if its the best use of the city’s land. Councilmembers didn’t make a decision.

Councilmembers approved an approximately $110,000 amendment to the 2018 budget. Finance Director Angel Richard said the bond and interest payments on the streetscape project came in higher than anticipated.

Additionally, councilmembers approved the deed of approximately one-third of the parking lot at Walnut and Sherman streets to 4Results. The sale was brokered as part of the deal with the Wiley Building project in 2011. The city will provide insurance coverage, pay the property taxes and maintain the parking lot. The lease is for 10 years.

The Jan. 1 meeting was canceled. The Hutchinson City Council will meet again at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15.