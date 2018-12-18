Remington

1-4 at duals

HILLSBORO — The Remington High School wrestling team finished 1-4 Friday at the Marion County Winter Duals.

In pool play, Remington fell to Clearwater 60-18, Douglass 45-18 and Hillsboro 57-15.

In the 13th-place bracket, Remington downed Bluestem 26-18 and lost to Marion 27-24 in the finals.

Remington competes Jan. 5 at the Burlington Invitational.

Hillsboro 57, Remington 15

106 — Paul Glanzer H won by forfeit. 113 — Charlie Major H won by forfeit. 120 — Jacob Holle R won by forfeit. 126 — Raymond Johnston H won by forfeit. 132 — Craig Fee R pinned Garrett Helmer H 2:41. 138 — Javier Martinez R dec. Jordan Bachman H 10-6. 145 — Tristan Rathbone H pinned Owen Thiel R 1:21. 152 — Kyle Horton H won by forfeit. 160 — Andre Patton H dec. Hagen Taylor R 11-6. 170 — Austin Rempel H won by forfeit. 182 — Lane Flaming H won by forfeit. 195 — no match. 220 — Connor Morey H won by forfeit. HWT — Jared Janzen H won by forfeit.

Other dual meet results were not reported.

HC women

win two

EUREKA, Calif. — The Hesston College women’s basketball team won a pair of games during the weekend at the Redwoods Tournament in Eureka.

The Larks downed the Simpson University junior varsity 55-52 and College of the Redwoods 64-56.

Against Simpson, Essence Tolson scored 19 points, followed by Millaya Bray with 11 points.

Against Redwoods, Bray scored 19 points. Tolson set a school record with 26 rebounds.

“We played our best game of the season,” HC coach Jeff Jacobs said. “I was excited that all nine players contributed to help the team get the win”

Hesston is 4-11 and returns to play in about a month, hosing Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley at 6 p.m. Jan. 16.

Thunder drops

three games

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Wichita Thunder dropped three games in a weekend swing to the Great Lakes region in ECHL play.

Friday, Wichita fell to the Fort Wayne Komets 5-2. Wichita trailed 4-1 after the first period. Jamie Schaafsma and Chase Stewart each scored a goal with an assist for Fort Wayne. J.C. Campagna, Kale Kamrass and Jason Binkley each added a goal. Justin Kea and Justin Hodgman each had two assists.

Ralph Cuddemi and Pierre-Cedric Labrie each scored a goal for Wichita. Keoni Texeira had two assists.

Zachary Fucale had 23 saves in goal for the Komets. Stuart Skinner had 34 saves for Wichita.

Saturday, Wichita fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3 in an overtime shootout to salvage a point on the road trip.

Jesse Schultz, Arvin Atwal and Devante Stephens each scored for Cincinnati. Cuddemi, Steven Iacobellis and Nolan Vesey each scored a goal. Dyson Stevenson had two assists.

Mike Marnell had the only goal in the shootout, won by Cincinnati 1-0.

Jonas Johansson had 21 saves for Cincinnati. Skinner had 22 saves for Wichita.

Sunday, Wichita fell to the Kalamazoo Wings 3-2.

Eric Kattelus scored a goal with an assist for Kalamazoo. Reid Gardiner and Tyler Biggs each added a goal. Cam Reid and Jeremy Beaudry each scored for Wichita.

Jake Hildebrand had 27 saves for the Wings. Skinner had 36 saves for Wichita.

Wichita is 11-11-3-2 and hosts Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. today.